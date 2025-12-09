Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

In a crucial development, a BJP delegation convened with the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal on Tuesday to delve into the state's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. This exercise will call nearly one crore people for hearings post the December 11 release of the draft rolls, according to party sources.

The delegation emphasized the necessity for the Election Commission to guarantee transparency and scrutinize each participant closely. The BJP advocated for the presence of micro observers and CCTV surveillance during the hearings to maintain integrity and accuracy in identifying 'uncollectible' voters.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty sharply criticized the BJP, claiming their involvement extends to influencing voter omission scripts within the Election Commission. He warned that this allegedly masked agenda would ultimately turn against the BJP in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)