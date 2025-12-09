Bihar's Bold Bureaucratic Overhaul: New Departments and Initiatives Announced
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet approved the creation of three new departments focusing on youth employment, higher education, and civil aviation. Reorganizations and renaming of existing departments were approved to boost industrial and educational growth. Enhancements in allowances and agreements for infrastructure and skilling programs were sanctioned.
The Bihar cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has approved the establishment of three strategic departments focused on youth, higher education, and civil aviation, in a step meant to stimulate job creation and educational advancements.
The approval, given on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting chaired by Kumar, also includes the renaming of several departments to foster a more targeted approach towards industrial and educational development within the state. One crucial amendment involved the rebranding of the Directorate of Technical Development.
In addition to structural changes, the cabinet sanctioned MoUs aimed at promoting infrastructure investment and skills programs, while also increasing dearness allowance for government employees. The new regulations, including the Bihar e-Evidence Management Rules, intend to fortify the state's commitment to digital coherence and advanced governance.
