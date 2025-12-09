Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Parliament

In a fierce parliamentary exchange, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, accusing them of orchestrating 'vote theft' to undermine India's democratic framework. The Congress leader alleged collusion with the Election Commission, claiming that these acts represent the 'biggest anti-national act.'

During a special discussion on electoral reforms, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal rebutted Gandhi's allegations, citing historical instances of electoral manipulation by Congress itself. The session witnessed intense arguments as opposition members questioned the neutrality of the Election Commission and called for a return to paper ballots.

Gandhi proposed comprehensive electoral reforms including access to EVMs, machine-readable voter lists for parties, and the preservation of CCTV evidence. He criticized the current government for granting excessive power immunities to election commissioners. The debate highlighted deep divisions over the integrity of India's electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)