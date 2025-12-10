Left Menu

Chipmaker Clash: Nexperia and Wingtech's Struggle for Control

Wingtech, owner of Dutch chipmaker Nexperia, invites custodians to Beijing for talks amidst a control dispute. The tension has impacted chip supply for automakers. While governments eased restrictions, an internal dispute continues, as Nexperia’s European and Chinese operations remain at odds over supply chain issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:28 IST
Wingtech, the Chinese parent company of Dutch chipmaker Nexperia, has reached out to the court-appointed custodians of its Dutch unit for discussions in Beijing. This move comes amidst growing control tensions between the company's European and Chinese divisions.

This dispute, highlighted by intervention from the Dutch government in September, has exacerbated chip shortages impacting global automakers. While Chinese and Dutch authorities have somewhat alleviated restrictions, a legal and internal contest continues between Nexperia's European operations and its parent company.

A confirmed invitation was acknowledged by Nexperia's spokesperson, signaling potential dialogues in Beijing despite previous indications of stalled supply chain discussions. Nexperia's European branch has stopped wafer shipments to China over payment disputes, heightening concerns over chip supply for the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

