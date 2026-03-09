Left Menu

U.S. and China Clash at U.N. Over Fentanyl Precursors

At a U.N. drugs meeting, the U.S. accused China of failing to stop sales of fentanyl precursor chemicals, while China dismissed these claims. Tensions over drugs and tariffs were highlighted, with agreements and tariffs regarding China's rare earth exports and fentanyl trade also discussed.

Updated: 09-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:41 IST
The United States and China engaged in a heated exchange at the U.N.'s annual Commission on Narcotic Drugs meeting. The U.S. accused China of inadequate regulation over fentanyl precursor chemicals, asserting that these substances are manufactured in vast quantities in China and sold globally.

U.S. officials highlighted China's weak export controls, suggesting they facilitate ties between Chinese chemical manufacturers and drug cartels. However, the U.S. acknowledged China's strict control over rare earth minerals, which impacts global industries. The complex relationship involves a trade agreement from last year, where the U.S. agreed to reduce tariffs if China curbed fentanyl trade.

China, represented by envoy Gao Wei, rebuffed U.S. claims as inaccurate and criticized the U.S. approach as unilateral bullying. Emphasizing collaboration, Gao urged countries to address drug issues with improved control measures and not through sanctions or shifting blame.

