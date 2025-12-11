Tragedy Strikes: Hospital Devastated in Myanmar Airstrike

At least 30 people have been killed and more than 70 injured after an airstrike by Myanmar's ruling junta targeted a hospital in Rakhine State, according to sources including a rebel group spokesperson, aid workers, and eyewitnesses.

The devastating attack struck Mrauk U General Hospital late Wednesday. Rebel group Arakan Army's spokesman, Khine Thu Kha, confirmed the hospital was completely destroyed in the strike, contributing to the high casualty rate.

The airstrike has been condemned internationally, with U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk labeling the attack as potentially a war crime and calling for a thorough investigation. The incident highlights the ongoing turmoil in Myanmar following the 2021 coup, which has destabilized the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)