Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Hospital Devastated in Myanmar Airstrike

An airstrike by Myanmar's ruling junta on Mrauk U General Hospital in the Rakhine state killed at least 30 individuals, including patients, and injured over 70. The attack, which occurred late Wednesday, has drawn international condemnation and is being investigated as a possible war crime by the U.N.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Hospital Devastated in Myanmar Airstrike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 30 people have been killed and more than 70 injured after an airstrike by Myanmar's ruling junta targeted a hospital in Rakhine State, according to sources including a rebel group spokesperson, aid workers, and eyewitnesses.

The devastating attack struck Mrauk U General Hospital late Wednesday. Rebel group Arakan Army's spokesman, Khine Thu Kha, confirmed the hospital was completely destroyed in the strike, contributing to the high casualty rate.

The airstrike has been condemned internationally, with U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk labeling the attack as potentially a war crime and calling for a thorough investigation. The incident highlights the ongoing turmoil in Myanmar following the 2021 coup, which has destabilized the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025