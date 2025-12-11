Blaze Behind Bars: The Luthra Brothers' Arrest Shakes Goa's Nightlife Scene

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane,' a nightclub in North Goa where a devastating blaze resulted in 25 fatalities, have been detained in Thailand. Authorities announced the arrest as a Delhi court denied their transit anticipatory bail, highlighting the gravity of the charges against them.

The brothers, prime suspects in the December 6 tragedy at Arpora village, are to be brought back to India promptly, according to Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Despite presenting a plea for a four-week bail to avoid arrest, the court deemed their actions and intentions questionable, particularly their rapid departure to Thailand post-fire.

Additionally, a Goa court has placed Ajay Gupta, a claimed silent partner of the nightclub, in police custody. As legal proceedings progress, Goa ramps up crackdowns on illegal nightclub operations, aiming to prevent further incidents, including banning fireworks in tourist venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)