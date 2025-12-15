EU to broaden Belarus sanctions to include hybrid activity, Lithuania says

The European Union is expected to agree on broadening its sanctions on Belarus' regime to include hybrid activity against the bloc, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said on Monday.

Lithuania last week declared a state of emergency and asked parliament to authorise military support for police and border guards after a wave of smuggler balloons from Belarus repeatedly disrupted air traffic in recent months.

"I'm really looking forward into expanding the sanctions regime on on Belarus if those hybrid activities continue against us," Budrys said before a meeting of foreign affairs ministers from EU countries in Brussels.

