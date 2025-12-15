Opening at Paris Louvre museum delayed as employees discuss possible strike

The Paris Louvre museum did not open at 0800 GMT on Monday as usual as staff was meeting to discuss a strike over pay and working conditions, potentially disrupting access for thousands of visitors to the world's most-visited museum. The walkout, if confirmed, will come at a particularly difficult time for the museum, which is still reeling from an October jewel heist worth 88 million euros ($103.31 million) and recent infrastructure problems including a water leak that damaged ancient books.

Visitors arriving at the Louvre on Monday may face partial or complete gallery closures, longer queues, and limited access to certain collections, though the full extent of the disruption will depend on how many of the museum's 2,200 staff join the strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)