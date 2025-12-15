Left Menu

Mumbai doctor's death case: SIT gets 3-day custody of minister's arrested PA

Mumbai polices Special Investigation Team SIT on Monday took custody of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Mundes personal assistant Anant Garje, who has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his doctor wife Gauri Palve.Palve, a dentist with civic-run KEM hospital, had committed suicide on November 22 at her Worli residence allegedly due to domestic disputes, as per police.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:44 IST
Mumbai doctor's death case: SIT gets 3-day custody of minister's arrested PA
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday took custody of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde's personal assistant Anant Garje, who has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his doctor wife Gauri Palve.

Palve, a dentist with civic-run KEM hospital, had committed suicide on November 22 at her Worli residence allegedly due to domestic disputes, as per police. Garje and two others were booked following a complaint by her kin. The two had married in February this year.

Garje, lodged in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, was taken into custody by the SIT from the prison. He was produced in court, which remanded him in three-day SIT custody.

The SIT, headed by Zone IV Deputy Commissioner of Police Ragasudha R, has eight members. It was formed on December 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025