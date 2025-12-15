Mumbai doctor's death case: SIT gets 3-day custody of minister's arrested PA

Mumbai police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday took custody of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde's personal assistant Anant Garje, who has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his doctor wife Gauri Palve.

Palve, a dentist with civic-run KEM hospital, had committed suicide on November 22 at her Worli residence allegedly due to domestic disputes, as per police. Garje and two others were booked following a complaint by her kin. The two had married in February this year.

Garje, lodged in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, was taken into custody by the SIT from the prison. He was produced in court, which remanded him in three-day SIT custody.

The SIT, headed by Zone IV Deputy Commissioner of Police Ragasudha R, has eight members. It was formed on December 5.

