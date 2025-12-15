Mobile phones seized in prisons, inmates involved in violent incidents transferred: DGP Prisons
Karnataka DGP Prisons Alok Kumar has said that jail staff across the state had intensified checks over the previous 72 hours, leading to the seizure of prohibited items.He also said that inmates involved in violent incidents were transferred to other prisons.
Karnataka DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar has said that jail staff across the state had intensified checks over the previous 72 hours, leading to the seizure of prohibited items.
He also said that inmates involved in violent incidents were transferred to other prisons. ''Appreciate the good work done by our team in the past 72 hours. Seizure of six mobile phones at Bengaluru prison, six packets of ganja at Mysuru prison and seven mobile phones at Karwar prison,'' Kumar said in a post on X on December 14.
In another development, four inmates involved in violent incidents at the Karwar jail were transferred to other prisons as part of measures to maintain discipline and security, he said.
Terming these actions as ''small steps,'' the DGP Prisons and Correctional Services added, there is ''a long way to go''.
