Mobile phones seized in prisons, inmates involved in violent incidents transferred: DGP Prisons

Karnataka DGP Prisons Alok Kumar has said that jail staff across the state had intensified checks over the previous 72 hours, leading to the seizure of prohibited items.He also said that inmates involved in violent incidents were transferred to other prisons.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar has said that jail staff across the state had intensified checks over the previous 72 hours, leading to the seizure of prohibited items.

He also said that inmates involved in violent incidents were transferred to other prisons. ''Appreciate the good work done by our team in the past 72 hours. Seizure of six mobile phones at Bengaluru prison, six packets of ganja at Mysuru prison and seven mobile phones at Karwar prison,'' Kumar said in a post on X on December 14.

In another development, four inmates involved in violent incidents at the Karwar jail were transferred to other prisons as part of measures to maintain discipline and security, he said.

Terming these actions as ''small steps,'' the DGP Prisons and Correctional Services added, there is ''a long way to go''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

