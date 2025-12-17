Contempt of Court: Crisis in Compliance
Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench has expressed frustration over widespread disregard for court orders. Addressing a contempt of court case, he emphasized that law and order cannot justify ignoring judicial directives. The hearing has been adjourned to January 2026, with expectations for improved compliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice G R Swaminathan from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court expressed exasperation over frequent incidents of officials disregarding court orders during a contempt of court session.
Emphasizing that ignoring such orders leads to a breakdown of law and order, he stated this is 'inexcusable' and could result in a constitutional crisis.
The session was adjourned to January 9, 2026, with hopes for the Chief Secretary to advocate a more lawful approach in compliance with judicial rulings.