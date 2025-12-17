Left Menu

Contempt of Court: Crisis in Compliance

Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench has expressed frustration over widespread disregard for court orders. Addressing a contempt of court case, he emphasized that law and order cannot justify ignoring judicial directives. The hearing has been adjourned to January 2026, with expectations for improved compliance.

Justice G R Swaminathan from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court expressed exasperation over frequent incidents of officials disregarding court orders during a contempt of court session.

Emphasizing that ignoring such orders leads to a breakdown of law and order, he stated this is 'inexcusable' and could result in a constitutional crisis.

The session was adjourned to January 9, 2026, with hopes for the Chief Secretary to advocate a more lawful approach in compliance with judicial rulings.

