Dramatic Arrests in the Murder Case of Journalist Pankaj Mishra

In a significant development, police apprehended two men on Wednesday in connection with the purported murder of journalist Pankaj Mishra in Dehradun, the administrative heart of Uttarakhand.

Authorities revealed that Amit Sehgal, a Dehradun resident, and Partho Sheel from Mumbai were detained after being linked to the crime via a complaint from the deceased's brother. The brother lodged serious allegations of murder, trespass, and theft against them.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 15, when a group led by Sehgal allegedly barged into Mishra's home with violent intentions. During the event, they purportedly assaulted Mishra and misappropriated his and his wife's mobile phones, preventing them from contacting the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)