Dramatic Arrests in the Murder Case of Journalist Pankaj Mishra
Two individuals were arrested in Dehradun for the alleged murder of journalist Pankaj Mishra. Following a complaint by Mishra's brother, they are accused of murder, trespass, and robbery. Additional allegations include assaulting Mishra and his wife to prevent police communication.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, police apprehended two men on Wednesday in connection with the purported murder of journalist Pankaj Mishra in Dehradun, the administrative heart of Uttarakhand.
Authorities revealed that Amit Sehgal, a Dehradun resident, and Partho Sheel from Mumbai were detained after being linked to the crime via a complaint from the deceased's brother. The brother lodged serious allegations of murder, trespass, and theft against them.
The incident reportedly occurred on December 15, when a group led by Sehgal allegedly barged into Mishra's home with violent intentions. During the event, they purportedly assaulted Mishra and misappropriated his and his wife's mobile phones, preventing them from contacting the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- journalist
- Pankaj Mishra
- murder
- Dehradun
- arrest
- police
- complaint
- assault
- Amit Sehgal
- investigation
ALSO READ
Minneapolis Police Chief Criticizes ICE Tactics Amid Chaotic Scene
Justice For Tribal Student: KISS Staff Arrested in Shocking Murder Case
Pune Police Dismantles Major Drug Syndicate with Rs 3.45 Crore Seizure
Major Ganja Bust in Krishna District: Suspect Arrested
Man Arrested for Raping Minors with Sedative-Laced Drinks in Mumbai