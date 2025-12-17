Left Menu

Dramatic Arrests in the Murder Case of Journalist Pankaj Mishra

Two individuals were arrested in Dehradun for the alleged murder of journalist Pankaj Mishra. Following a complaint by Mishra's brother, they are accused of murder, trespass, and robbery. Additional allegations include assaulting Mishra and his wife to prevent police communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:18 IST
Dramatic Arrests in the Murder Case of Journalist Pankaj Mishra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police apprehended two men on Wednesday in connection with the purported murder of journalist Pankaj Mishra in Dehradun, the administrative heart of Uttarakhand.

Authorities revealed that Amit Sehgal, a Dehradun resident, and Partho Sheel from Mumbai were detained after being linked to the crime via a complaint from the deceased's brother. The brother lodged serious allegations of murder, trespass, and theft against them.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 15, when a group led by Sehgal allegedly barged into Mishra's home with violent intentions. During the event, they purportedly assaulted Mishra and misappropriated his and his wife's mobile phones, preventing them from contacting the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025