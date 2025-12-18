India Crosses 5-Lakh MW Capacity as Non-Fossil Share Surges Past 51% Milestone

India has recorded a significant leap in its clean energy transition, with the country’s total installed electricity generation capacity reaching 5,05,023 MW as of 31 October 2025. Of this, 2,59,423 MW (51.37%) comes from non-fossil fuel sources, surpassing the halfway mark more than five years ahead of India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

The achievement marks a transformative moment in India’s energy sector, demonstrating robust growth in renewable energy deployment and strengthening the nation’s long-term pathway toward 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and Net Zero by 2070.

According to a written reply tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Power, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, the rapid expansion of renewables, combined with ongoing diversification strategies, reflects India’s unwavering commitment to energy security, climate action and sustainable development.

Installed Capacity Breakdown: Renewables Lead India’s Power Mix

The latest composition of the national installed capacity reveals a decisive shift toward cleaner sources:

Fossil Fuel Sources – 2,45,600 MW (48.6%)

Coal: 2,18,258 MW

Lignite: 6,620 MW

Gas: 20,132 MW

Diesel: 589 MW

Non-Fossil Fuel Sources – 2,59,423 MW (51.37%)

Renewable Energy (Total): 2,50,643 MW Solar: 1,29,924 MW Wind: 53,600 MW Biomass/Cogeneration: 10,757 MW Waste-to-Energy: 856 MW Small Hydro: 5,159 MW Hydro (Large + PSPs): 50,348 MW

Nuclear Power: 8,780 MW

The dominance of renewables—particularly solar and wind—continues to drive the non-fossil fuel segment, supported by a growing base of hydro projects and a steady nuclear programme.

Government Measures Accelerating India’s Clean Energy Expansion

To fast-track renewable energy deployment and strengthen the grid for a high-RE future, the Government of India has initiated a comprehensive set of policies and infrastructure programmes.

Promoting Renewable Energy Development

ISTS charge waiver for inter-state sale of solar and wind power until 30 June 2025; extended incentives for Green Hydrogen and offshore wind projects.

Standard Bidding Guidelines for tariff-based procurement of solar, wind, hybrid and firm renewable energy (FDRE) projects.

Annual 50 GW RE bidding trajectory (FY 2023–28) issued by MNRE to provide long-term market visibility.

100% FDI under the automatic route , attracting global capital for large-scale renewable investments.

Green Energy Corridor projects to fund new transmission lines and substations for renewable evacuation.

Transmission system plan until 2032 designed to support the steep RE growth curve.

Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Parks to offer plug-and-play land and transmission infrastructure.

Flagship Schemes to Boost Solar and Rural Clean Energy

PM-KUSUM for solarising agriculture and rural feeders.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana enabling rooftop solar adoption for households.

National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules to scale domestic manufacturing.

New Solar Power Scheme under PM JANMAN and DA JGUA to electrify tribal and PVTG areas.

National Green Hydrogen Mission targeting 5 MMT annual production capacity by 2030.

Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for offshore wind power projects.

Strengthening Renewable Consumption Obligations

India has transitioned from Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) to Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO), enforceable on all designated consumers under the Energy Conservation Act.Non-compliance attracts penalties, marking a strong shift toward mandatory clean energy utilisation.

Nuclear Energy: A Critical Component of India’s Net Zero Pathway

With lifecycle emissions comparable to solar and hydro, nuclear power is positioned as a vital and stable baseload source.

Key steps announced to accelerate nuclear expansion include:

Launch of a ₹20,000 crore Nuclear Energy Mission to develop at least five indigenously designed Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) by 2033.

Introduction of the SHANTI Bill, 2025 to broaden participation of public and private sectors in India’s nuclear ecosystem.

Development of Bharat Small Reactors (220 MW PHWR-based) for industrial hubs, remote regions and repurposing decommissioned coal plants.

New uranium discoveries , including one extending the life of Jaduguda mine by 50+ years, bolstering long-term fuel security.

Progress in the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor supporting India’s closed-fuel-cycle strategy.

Formation of ASHVINI, a joint venture between NPCIL and NTPC, to scale nuclear power projects.

India’s target is to achieve 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, positioning it as a global leader in next-generation nuclear technologies.

Energy Storage and Grid Stability: Preparing for High-RE Future

To address intermittency and ensure stability:

Government approved Viability Gap Funding for 13.22 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with ₹3,760 crore allocation.

A second VGF scheme (June 2025) will support an additional 30 GWh BESS capacity using PSDF funding of ₹5,400 crore .

Policy push for Pumped Storage Projects , with 10 PSPs totalling 11,870 MW currently under construction.

Offshore Wind Strategy issued, including viability support for the first 1 GW of capacity.

A Defining Moment for India’s Energy Transition Journey

India’s achievement of 50% non-fossil installed capacity in June 2025, well ahead of its NDC commitments, signals a strong alignment between economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The shift has far-reaching implications for India's energy future, supporting:

Climate mitigation and global commitments

Greater energy security and reduced fossil dependence

Long-term affordability and improved grid resilience

A green industrial transition generating jobs, innovation and investment

With sustained policy momentum, robust infrastructure planning and diversification through nuclear and hydrogen pathways, India is set to remain one of the world’s fastest-growing clean energy markets.