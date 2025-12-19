Left Menu

Singapore's New Law: Canning to Combat Scams

Singapore will implement mandatory canning for scammers and syndicates under amended law from December 30. The Ministry of Home Affairs aims to deter rising scam rates with penalties of up to 24 cane strokes. Amendments target scam perpetrators and accomplices involved in laundering or supplying tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:09 IST
  • Singapore

Singapore is set to introduce mandatory canning for scammers starting December 30, as part of its new criminal law amendments. This initiative, outlined by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), seeks to address the increasing incidence of scams in the city-state.

The revised law imposes a minimum of six cane strokes for offenders, with the maximum penalty reaching up to 24 strokes. These amendments reflect the government's robust stance on deterring scam activities that have become prevalent, as highlighted in a report from Channel News Asia.

The law targets not just the scammers but also those who aid them, such as scam mules involved in laundering and providing resources like SIM cards. These individuals face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes. Such measures are part of the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act 2025, recently passed to curb the staggering number of scams, which make up 60% of reported crimes in Singapore.

