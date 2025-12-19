Left Menu

China Challenges India's ICT Tariffs and Solar Subsidies at WTO

China has filed a complaint with the WTO against India's ICT tariffs and solar subsidies, claiming they violate trade rules by providing unfair advantages to local industries. This marks the second time China has petitioned against India this year, the first being over electric vehicle subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:43 IST
China Challenges India's ICT Tariffs and Solar Subsidies at WTO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has submitted a formal complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against India over tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) products and subsidies in the solar sector. The complaint, filed on Friday, calls for consultations with India regarding these measures.

According to a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce, India's actions allegedly breach several WTO rules, including the national treatment principle, and involve import substitution subsidies, which are explicitly banned under WTO regulations. The statement claims these measures grant undue competitive advantages to domestic industries in India, adversely affecting China's interests.

This latest complaint is the second against India this year by China at the WTO, following a previous petition in October that targeted India's subsidies for electric vehicles and batteries. China has urged India to comply with its WTO commitments and make necessary adjustments to its trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025