China Challenges India's ICT Tariffs and Solar Subsidies at WTO

China has submitted a formal complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against India over tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) products and subsidies in the solar sector. The complaint, filed on Friday, calls for consultations with India regarding these measures.

According to a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce, India's actions allegedly breach several WTO rules, including the national treatment principle, and involve import substitution subsidies, which are explicitly banned under WTO regulations. The statement claims these measures grant undue competitive advantages to domestic industries in India, adversely affecting China's interests.

This latest complaint is the second against India this year by China at the WTO, following a previous petition in October that targeted India's subsidies for electric vehicles and batteries. China has urged India to comply with its WTO commitments and make necessary adjustments to its trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)