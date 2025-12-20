Left Menu

Haryana Govt Pledges Residential Plots and Jobs to the Needy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced plans to allocate residential plots to landless families. Linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, about 7,000 families will receive financial assistance for house construction. Addressing public grievances, Saini highlighted new job recruitments, health amenities, and farmer support schemes.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

In a significant move to uplift the landless, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Saturday the state's plan to distribute 100-square-yard residential plots to needy families. This initiative aims to benefit approximately 7,000 families, who will also be linked with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for further financial aid in house construction.

During his address at rallies in several villages, Saini highlighted ongoing government efforts, including the provision of additional plots and new job opportunities for the youth. He reiterated the government's commitment to transparent recruitments, citing the recent appointment of 25,000 youths on merit.

Emphasizing healthcare and agricultural support, Saini noted enhancements in free dialysis facilities and financial assistance for kidney patients. With schemes benefiting women and farmers, he urged eligible individuals to apply and avail themselves of these government benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

