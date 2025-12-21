Left Menu

Justice Served: Convictions Made in Highway Gang-Rape Case

Five men have been convicted for the gang-rape of a woman and her minor daughter in a 2016 incident that occurred on National Highway-91 near Dostpur village. The assault was a politically charged issue, stirring protests against the then-government. Sentencing is scheduled for December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 21-12-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 11:00 IST
A local court has found five men guilty of the gang-rape of a woman and her minor daughter, an incident that took place nine years ago near Dostpur village on National Highway-91. The case was a high-profile one that had significant political repercussions during the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident happened on the night of July 29-30, 2016, as the family was traveling from Noida to Shahjahanpur to attend a mourning ritual. Their journey was violently interrupted when a heavy object forced their car to stop, leading to a brutal attack by six men, one of whom died during the trial, according to Additional District Government Counsel Varun Kaushik.

The victims were threatened at gunpoint and the male family members were restrained, while the assailants carried out the gang-rape and looted the family. After lengthy legal proceedings, Special Judge Om Prakash Verma has now convicted the remaining five defendants, with sentencing set for December 22.

