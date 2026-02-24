Left Menu

NSUI protests closure of place where Muslims offered namaz in Lucknow University

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 00:11 IST
National Students Union of India (NSUI) members protested the alleged closure of a place inside the Lucknow University where they claimed that Muslim students have been offering namaz for many years. NSUI is the students' wing of the Congress party. An office-bearer of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is affiliated to the RSS, said if namaz is offered inside the Lucknow University, they too will recite Hanuman Chalisa in the university. NSUI's UP unit vice president Aryan Mishra on Monday said that the lock was put on Saturday in Laal Baradari inside the Lucknow University where Muslim students have been offering namaz for many years. On Sunday evening, Muslims offered namaz with NSUI volunteers guarding them, Mishra said, and added that the people have been offering namaz for many years, and the university administration locked the mosque. He added that Muslim students offer namaz at the mosque, while Hindu students offer prayers at a temple near gate number 1.

