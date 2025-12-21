Debate Over Aravalli Protection: Rathore vs. Gehlot
BJP's Rajendra Rathore refutes Ashok Gehlot's claim about the destruction of Aravallis due to new government reports. He highlights stricter conservation frameworks assured by the Supreme Court-approved definitions. Rathore criticizes Gehlot's 'Save Aravalli' campaign, portraying it as political posturing rather than genuine environmental effort.
Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore has dismissed former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's allegations that the new Union government report endangers the Aravalli mountain range, claiming it actually implements tighter conservation regulations.
The Supreme Court endorsed a more scientific definition of the Aravalli Hills, requiring an elevation of 100 metres and ensuring protection against mining activities. Gehlot's assertions were rejected as misleading by Rathore, who noted that existing wildlife sanctuaries and parks are unaffected, while minimal areas are open to regulated mining.
Rathore challenged Gehlot's 'Save Aravalli' campaign as lacking genuine support and credibility, criticizing it as a political act unbacked by leading Congress figures. He further assured that robust protective measures align with the Supreme Court's directives for no new mining initiatives until comprehensive scientific assessments are concluded.
