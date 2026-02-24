Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ Professionals Across Mumbai

The Mental Health Conclave for Professionals titled InSync – We Care Mental Health Conclave, was hosted by Children's Academy Group of Schools on 13 February 2026. The conclave brought together approximately 120 mental health professionals from schools and organizations across Mumbai. Participants represented institutions such as Billabong High School, Gokuldham High School, Ryan International School, Stellarworld School, The Akanksha Foundation, and Drishti Counselling Centre to name a few. The audience also included freelance practitioners and private consultants from the field of mental health. The conclave featured four distinguished speakers: Ms. Vishakha N. Punjani, MSMHA-licensed Clinical Psychologist and Psychotherapist; Dr. Mansi Jain, Psychiatrist and Co-founder of Manarogya Psychiatry Clinic, Mumbai; Dr. Trinjhna Khattar, Program Director and Psychotherapist at the Institute for Exceptional Children (IEC); and Ms. Zeenia Pithawala, Counsellor, Arts-Based Therapy Practitioner, and Lead Advisor at Lighthouse. Sessions covered trauma-informed practices in schools, strategies to address screen addiction and digital exposure, understanding oppositional defiant disorder and conduct issues, and art-based tools for regulation, expression, and reflection. ''At Children's Academy, we recognize that nurturing young minds requires a united front. The InSync Mental Health Conclave was born out of our commitment to building a collaborative ecosystem. Navigating modern complexities like digital exposure and behavioral challenges requires collective action. We are incredibly proud to host a platform that arms professionals with practical tools they need to make a tangible difference in students' lives,'' said Ronit Bhat, Group Communication Head at Children's Academy Group of Schools. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919082/CAGOS_Conclave2026.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956326/5820780/The_Childrens_Academy_Group_of_Schools_Logo.jpg

