Dramatic End for Notorious Fugitive in UP

In a high-stakes operation, a fugitive with a Rs 1 lakh bounty was neutralized by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) following a shootout in Saharanpur district on Sunday morning. The criminal, Siraj Ahmad, was notorious for his involvement in multiple murder cases.

The encounter unfolded when the STF, acting on precise intelligence, intercepted Ahmad on a motorcycle. When ordered to halt, Ahmad's accomplice initiated gunfire, prompting the STF to retaliate. Ahmad was injured and subsequently declared dead at the hospital, while his associate escaped.

Recovered from Ahmad's possession were weapons and cash, further implicating him in planned criminal activities. Security has been enhanced in Sultanpur, with police on high alert to maintain order and prevent unrest in the area.

