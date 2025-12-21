Left Menu

Dramatic End for Notorious Fugitive in UP

A wanted criminal, Siraj Ahmad, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Saharanpur. Ahmad, who carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty, was involved in several murder cases, including the killing of advocate Azad Ahmad. The STF intercepted him based on intelligence inputs, leading to a deadly exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:56 IST
In a high-stakes operation, a fugitive with a Rs 1 lakh bounty was neutralized by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) following a shootout in Saharanpur district on Sunday morning. The criminal, Siraj Ahmad, was notorious for his involvement in multiple murder cases.

The encounter unfolded when the STF, acting on precise intelligence, intercepted Ahmad on a motorcycle. When ordered to halt, Ahmad's accomplice initiated gunfire, prompting the STF to retaliate. Ahmad was injured and subsequently declared dead at the hospital, while his associate escaped.

Recovered from Ahmad's possession were weapons and cash, further implicating him in planned criminal activities. Security has been enhanced in Sultanpur, with police on high alert to maintain order and prevent unrest in the area.

