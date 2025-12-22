Left Menu

Historic India-New Zealand Free Trade Deal Opens Doors for Economic Growth

The India-New Zealand free trade agreement promises significant economic benefits, including zero-duty market access for Indian exports, a dedicated visa quota for professionals, and a USD 20 billion investment commitment from New Zealand over the next 15 years. The pact also opens new cooperation avenues in agriculture, culture, and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:53 IST
Historic India-New Zealand Free Trade Deal Opens Doors for Economic Growth
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move set to boost economic ties, India and New Zealand have announced the closure of negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement. The deal is expected to be signed within the next three months, with implementation slated for the following year.

The agreement promises zero-duty market access to 100 percent of India's exports, bolstering competitiveness in sectors such as textiles, apparel, and engineering goods. New Zealand, in turn, has committed to a significant USD 20 billion investment in India over the next 15 years.

The pact includes provisions for temporary employment visas and cooperation in diverse fields including agriculture, culture, and tourism, promising a mutually beneficial partnership between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025