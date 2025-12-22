Sabarimala Gold Theft: Congress Raises Irregularities in SIT Probe

The Congress party has voiced dissatisfaction over the Special Investigation Team's probe into the Sabarimala gold theft, suggesting undue influence from the state Home department. KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph condemned the SIT's progress, pointing out that the judiciary shares their concerns.

Joseph emphasized that the Kerala High Court is also skeptical of the investigation's pace, indicating a potential cover-up involving high-profile figures in the theft. The Congress leader stressed the importance of recovering the stolen gold, citing legal and devotional imperatives.

Joseph stopped short of calling for a CBI investigation, deferring to the court's jurisdiction over the matter. Meanwhile, recent SIT arrests, including those of jewellers Pankaj Bhandari and Govardhan Roddam, have done little to quell the controversy surrounding the Sabarimala gold scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)