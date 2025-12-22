Sabarimala Gold Theft: Congress Raises Irregularities in SIT Probe
The opposition Congress criticized the ongoing SIT investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft, alleging state interference. KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph expressed concerns over the perceived inefficacy of the probe, highlighting the Kerala High Court's discontent. He emphasized reclaiming the stolen gold as crucial for legal and spiritual reasons.
The Congress party has voiced dissatisfaction over the Special Investigation Team's probe into the Sabarimala gold theft, suggesting undue influence from the state Home department. KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph condemned the SIT's progress, pointing out that the judiciary shares their concerns.
Joseph emphasized that the Kerala High Court is also skeptical of the investigation's pace, indicating a potential cover-up involving high-profile figures in the theft. The Congress leader stressed the importance of recovering the stolen gold, citing legal and devotional imperatives.
Joseph stopped short of calling for a CBI investigation, deferring to the court's jurisdiction over the matter. Meanwhile, recent SIT arrests, including those of jewellers Pankaj Bhandari and Govardhan Roddam, have done little to quell the controversy surrounding the Sabarimala gold scandal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
