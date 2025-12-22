Left Menu

Dramatic Trial in Zubeen Garg Case: Virtual Hearings and High-Profile Accusations

The trial of seven individuals implicated in the death of noted singer Zubeen Garg commenced virtually. The Kamrup District Court has scheduled the next hearing on January 3, 2026. Accusations include murder and criminal conspiracy as the trial seeks to unravel the mysterious death of Garg during his visit to the North East India Festival in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:43 IST
Dramatic Trial in Zubeen Garg Case: Virtual Hearings and High-Profile Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The trial of seven individuals accused in the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case started on Monday with virtual appearances in a local court.

The Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court assessed the accused via video link, setting the subsequent hearing for January 3, 2026, when the framing of charges will be deliberated.

Garg, a renowned singer, passed under mysterious circumstances while swimming in Singapore during the North East India Festival. Three of the accused face murder charges, while others face charges of conspiracy and misappropriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025