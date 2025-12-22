Dramatic Trial in Zubeen Garg Case: Virtual Hearings and High-Profile Accusations

The trial of seven individuals accused in the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case started on Monday with virtual appearances in a local court.

The Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court assessed the accused via video link, setting the subsequent hearing for January 3, 2026, when the framing of charges will be deliberated.

Garg, a renowned singer, passed under mysterious circumstances while swimming in Singapore during the North East India Festival. Three of the accused face murder charges, while others face charges of conspiracy and misappropriation.

