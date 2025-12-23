Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Government Stands with Lynching Victim's Family

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced Rs 5 lakh assistance for the family of Ramnarayan Baghel, a migrant worker killed in Kerala. Labeling the incident as inhuman, Sai urged strict legal action. Five arrests have been made related to the mob lynching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:45 IST
Tragedy struck when Ramnarayan Baghel, a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh, was brutally lynched in Kerala, accused of theft. The state's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, announced a substantial aid of Rs 5 lakh for Baghel's grieving family, underscoring the horror of the event.

Sai, expressing profound sadness, utilized social media to condemn the incident as a disgrace to civilized society and urged Kerala authorities to invoke strict legal actions against the culprits, emphasizing the importance of curtailing such heinous acts.

Chhattisgarh's government pledged full support to the victim's family, facilitating the transport of Baghel's remains back to his native village. Kerala police have apprehended five individuals associated with the crime, marking the beginning of an intensive investigation.

