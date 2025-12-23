Left Menu

J&K Court Orders Attachment of Dr. Fai's Property

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the attachment of over 1.5 kanals of land belonging to US-based Kashmiri lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Shah, also known as Dr. Fai. The court declared him an absconder in a 2020 case under UAPA sections, prompting the property's attachment.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, has taken a decisive step by ordering the attachment of more than 1.5 kanals of land owned by the US-based Kashmiri lobbyist, Ghulam Nabi Shah, also known as Dr. Fai.

The order came after Assistant Public Prosecutor Mohammad Iqbal Rather filed an application under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The court had previously declared Shah as an absconder in a 2020 case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court instructed the Budgam collector to seize the specified property, ensuring revenue authorities aid in identifying and demarcating the land. Support from local police was also mandated should any assistance be needed during the attachment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

