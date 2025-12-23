J&K Court Orders Attachment of Dr. Fai's Property

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, has taken a decisive step by ordering the attachment of more than 1.5 kanals of land owned by the US-based Kashmiri lobbyist, Ghulam Nabi Shah, also known as Dr. Fai.

The order came after Assistant Public Prosecutor Mohammad Iqbal Rather filed an application under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The court had previously declared Shah as an absconder in a 2020 case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court instructed the Budgam collector to seize the specified property, ensuring revenue authorities aid in identifying and demarcating the land. Support from local police was also mandated should any assistance be needed during the attachment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)