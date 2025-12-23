Historic Prisoner Exchange Pact Signals Hope for Yemen's Civil War

In a groundbreaking move, Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have reached an agreement to release 2,900 detainees held during the country's protracted civil war, officials have confirmed.

Saudi Ambassador Mohamed AlJabir announced that the accord was facilitated under the guidance of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross, ensuring that all detainees can return to their families. AlJabir extends praise to the negotiation teams who have addressed this pressing humanitarian issue, boosting efforts to establish peace and trust within Yemen.

The historic exchange, which includes Saudi and Sudanese nationals, was negotiated in Muscat, Oman. It marks the largest prisoner swap since the conflict's inception in 2014 and represents a step forward in the ongoing efforts outlined in the 2018 Stockholm Agreement.