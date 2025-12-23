Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Properties: Gurugram Police Takes Bold Action

Gurugram Police demolished illegal properties linked to criminals, including gangster Ricky, involved in illegal land occupation. A joint police team dismantled several illegal shops and properties, sending a strong message to criminals. Similar actions were taken against habitual offenders operating illegal liquor vends.

In a significant crackdown on criminal activities, the Gurugram Police demolished illegal properties linked to nine criminals on Tuesday. Among those targeted was a gangster known as Ricky, whose illegal market operation in Khandsa village was dismantled.

Ricky, currently jailed, had occupied government land to establish 'Ricky Ki Mandi', which featured around 100 temporary shops and 10 permanent ones. These properties were reportedly generating illegal profits of Rs 5-6 lakh monthly. A substantial force led by Inspector Manjeet, SHO of Sector 37, coordinated the demolition.

The police also targeted illegal liquor vends linked to eight offenders, continuing their crackdown on habitual criminals. The authorities emphasized their commitment to addressing illegal encroachments, with actions set to persist against those disrupting law and order.

