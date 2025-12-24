Nightclub Inferno: Goa Court Grants Bail Amidst Investigation

In a significant development, a Goa court has granted bail to two managers of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, following a tragic fire that claimed 25 lives. The decision was made by District Judge D V Patkar under certain stringent conditions.

Rajveer Singhania and Priyanshu Thakur, both managerial staff at the club, secured bail with the proviso that they neither leave the country nor interfere with the investigation. However, a similar request by a third manager, Vivek Singh, was denied.

The fire, which occurred on December 6 in Arpora village, led to the arrest of eight individuals, including the club's co-owners. The court has mandated the accused to report to authorities monthly and participate fully in the ongoing probe.