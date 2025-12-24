Left Menu

Nightclub Inferno: Goa Court Grants Bail Amidst Investigation

A Goa court has granted bail to two managers of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub after a fire incident that killed 25 people. Conditions apply to their bail, including restrictions on leaving India and cooperation with ongoing investigations. A similar application by a third manager was rejected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-12-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 08:35 IST
In a significant development, a Goa court has granted bail to two managers of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, following a tragic fire that claimed 25 lives. The decision was made by District Judge D V Patkar under certain stringent conditions.

Rajveer Singhania and Priyanshu Thakur, both managerial staff at the club, secured bail with the proviso that they neither leave the country nor interfere with the investigation. However, a similar request by a third manager, Vivek Singh, was denied.

The fire, which occurred on December 6 in Arpora village, led to the arrest of eight individuals, including the club's co-owners. The court has mandated the accused to report to authorities monthly and participate fully in the ongoing probe.

