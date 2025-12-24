High Court Dismisses Mehbooba Mufti's PIL for Political Maneuvering

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Mehbooba Mufti, President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The PIL sought the transfer of prisoners to local prisons, but the court ruled it to be politically motivated.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, determined the petition was primarily intended to gain political advantage. The judgement emphasized that the legal system should not be exploited for electoral purposes, stressing the unique socio-political context of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court criticized the attempt to utilize judicial forums for political campaigns, stating that Public Interest Litigation should serve genuine public purposes, not partisan agendas. The ruling underlined the judiciary's role in maintaining its integrity, separate from political skirmishes.

