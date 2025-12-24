Left Menu

Court Convicts Two Bangladeshi Nationals in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, a court convicted two Bangladeshi nationals for residing in India without valid passports. Despite the allegations of identity document forgery, the court did not find evidence to support charges beyond violating entry rules. Both individuals are to be deported following their sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Navi Mumbai has cast its judgment, finding two Bangladeshi nationals guilty of unlawfully residing in India without proper travel documentation. The verdict points to a violation of the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, 1950, although claims of document forgery remain unsubstantiated.

The accused, identified as Haidar Ali Ashraf Ali, 29, and Fatima Gofar Shaikh, 34, were apprehended earlier this year while living in Koprigaon, Sector 26, Navi Mumbai, lacking legal permission for their stay. Accusations included the submission of a forged Aadhaar card by Ali during the investigation.

While their actions have drawn a spotlight on the potential security risks posed by unauthorized stays of foreign nationals, the defense argued they were merely seeking livelihood. The court has sentenced both individuals to 11 months in custody and ordered their deportation to Bangladesh upon sentence completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

