Court Convicts Two Bangladeshi Nationals in Navi Mumbai

A court in Navi Mumbai has cast its judgment, finding two Bangladeshi nationals guilty of unlawfully residing in India without proper travel documentation. The verdict points to a violation of the Passport (Entry Into India) Rules, 1950, although claims of document forgery remain unsubstantiated.

The accused, identified as Haidar Ali Ashraf Ali, 29, and Fatima Gofar Shaikh, 34, were apprehended earlier this year while living in Koprigaon, Sector 26, Navi Mumbai, lacking legal permission for their stay. Accusations included the submission of a forged Aadhaar card by Ali during the investigation.

While their actions have drawn a spotlight on the potential security risks posed by unauthorized stays of foreign nationals, the defense argued they were merely seeking livelihood. The court has sentenced both individuals to 11 months in custody and ordered their deportation to Bangladesh upon sentence completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)