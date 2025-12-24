Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs 58.36 Lakh for Permanent Disability

A Delhi tribunal has granted compensation of Rs 58.36 lakh to Pradeep Mehra, who was left with a permanent disability following an accident in 2020. The tribunal, led by Presiding Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh, concluded that the mishap was due to rash and negligent driving.

The judgment emphasized that Mehra, then a 34-year-old cargo assistant, faces considerable life challenges, with a 60% functional disability affecting both his upper and lower limbs. The tribunal calculated the compensation considering the impact on Mehra's future earning capacity.

The insurer, Liberty General Insurance Ltd, was ordered to deposit the amount within 30 days. The case underscores the responsibilities of drivers and insurance firms in such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)