Arrest of Suspected Maoists in Jharkhand
Two men suspected of being Maoists were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Durjan Jate and Vimal Nag attempted to flee upon seeing police but were apprehended after a chase. The arrests occurred in the Manoharpur police station area, according to Deputy Superintendent Jaideep Lakra.
In a significant development, police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district have apprehended two individuals suspected of being linked to Maoist activities. The arrests took place on Tuesday in Nandpur Surin Tola, a locality within the Manoharpur police station's jurisdiction.
The suspects, identified as 29-year-old Durjan Jate, also known as Durga Jate, and 22-year-old Vimal Nag, both residents of the same district, were attempting to evade the law enforcement officers. Officials reported that the suspects made an abortive attempt to escape upon noticing the advancing police personnel.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaideep Lakra, stated that a brief pursuit ensued, leading to the successful capture of the two men. The incident underscores the ongoing efforts by authorities to crack down on Maoist activities in the region.
