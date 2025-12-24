Left Menu

Explosive Discovery in Baramulla: Cache Found in Forest Operation

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district uncovered explosives and ammunition in a forested area after a tip-off. The operation led to the recovery of Chinese grenades and various rounds of ammunition from a hidden cache.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district made a significant discovery of explosives and ammunition following an informed tip-off. This operation unfolded in the Shalebuth forest area, located in the Kreeri district, officials reported.

The meticulous search led the forces to a hidden cache beneath a tree. The stash included four Chinese grenades, 19 Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) rounds, and 46 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

This operation underscores the persistent efforts by the security personnel to maintain regional safety and thwart potential threats in the area.

