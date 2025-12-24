JP Nadda: India Enters Results-Driven Public Health Phase at 2025 APHO Forum

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Shri J.P. Nadda addressed the inaugural Advancing Public Health Outcomes (APHO) Forum 2025 in New Delhi today, asserting that India’s public-health journey has moved into a decisive, measurable, and outcomes-driven phase. He emphasised that the nation’s progress is powered by strong scientific foundations, effective programme delivery, and active Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation).

The Forum, themed “Disease Control and Immunisation”, convened leading institutions, experts, and policymakers to assess India’s strides in disease elimination, immunisation expansion, and primary healthcare strengthening.

“Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam”: Health as the Pillar of Viksit Bharat

Shri Nadda underlined that India’s public-health progress aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of “Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam”, which positions health as the core driver of economic and social development. Guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas”, India’s health gains reflect collective ownership, inclusive development, and continuous public engagement.

He stressed that advances in disease control and immunisation are not stand-alone successes, but the result of institutional strength, strong systems, and sustained political commitment.

Strengthening Primary Healthcare: Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at the Core

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to robust primary healthcare, Shri Nadda announced the target of establishing one Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) for every 2,000 people. Quality remains central to the initiative, with the Government working toward National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for every AAM. Over 30,000 AAMs have already achieved NQAS certification, reflecting accelerated progress.

Major Progress in Disease Control: Malaria, TB, and Maternal-Child Health

The Minister highlighted India’s notable achievements across several critical health indicators:

Malaria

India has transitioned from a high-burden to a high-impact nation.

Malaria incidence declined by over 80%, and malaria deaths fell by 78%.

Tuberculosis

TB incidence declined from 237 cases per lakh (2015) to 187 per lakh currently.

India recorded a 21% reduction in TB incidence, far exceeding the global decline of 12%.

Maternal and Child Health

Maternal Mortality Ratio reduced from 130 (2014) to 88 (2025).

Infant Mortality Rate dropped from 39 (2014) to 27 (2025).

Under-Five Mortality Rate fell by 42% in India, compared to a global decline of 12%.

Neonatal Mortality Rate reduced by 39% in India, with the global decline at 11%.

Financial Protection

Under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, out-of-pocket expenditure has declined from 69% to 39%, ensuring stronger financial security for millions of families.

A Whole-of-System Engagement: WCF, Gates Foundation, CII & National Institutions

The Forum was convened by the Women’s Collective Forum (WCF), supported by the Gates Foundation, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and leading national research institutions. It marked a whole-of-system approach, moving beyond isolated sectoral dialogues under the leadership of Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Principal Advisor, WCF.

Key participating institutions included:

ICMR–National Institute of Malaria Research

ICMR–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis

ICMR–Vector Control Research Centre

Centre of Excellence in Affordable Healthcare, IIT Kharagpur

Release of Four Flagship Reports Showcasing India’s Health Achievements

Shri Nadda released four comprehensive reports documenting India’s progress in major public-health priorities:

India’s Progress towards Malaria Elimination – ICMR-NIMR India’s Progress in Addressing Tuberculosis – ICMR-NIRT India’s Progress towards Eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis – ICMR-VCRC How India Is Leveraging Immunisation for Better Health – IIT Kharagpur

These publications highlight the country’s scientific strengths, programme innovations, and improved public-health outcomes.

Smriti Irani Applauds India’s Data-Driven and Delivery-Focused Health Governance

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Principal Advisor, WCF, commended the Ministry’s work, noting that India’s achievements demonstrate how political will, frontline capacity building, and data-driven governance can translate intent into measurable progress. She noted that India’s achievements in immunisation, disease elimination, and primary healthcare reflect a governance approach “attuned to both scale and last-mile delivery.”

Leaders and Experts Laud India’s Public-Health Progress

The event saw participation from:

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR

Mrs. Archana Vyas, Country Director, India, Gates Foundation

Dr. Randeep Guleria, Chairman, CII Public Health Council

Their presence underscored the vital synergy between scientific institutions, industry, civil society, and government in shaping India’s public-health trajectory.

India’s strong health outcomes, backed by scientific rigour, institutional reforms, and community participation, signal a new phase in the nation’s march toward health security, equitable access, and a healthier Viksit Bharat.