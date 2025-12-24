Illegal Work in India: Tripura Police Nabs Bangladesh Carpenters
Three Bangladeshi carpenters were arrested in Tripura, India for working without valid documents. They were identified as residents of Rajshahi district, Bangladesh. Local police detained them along with their employer, who provided them shelter. The incident highlights ongoing issues of illegal employment and migration.
In a significant development, police in Tripura's Gomati district apprehended three Bangladeshi carpenters working without valid documentation. The arrest took place in Dwajanagar on Wednesday, as disclosed by local law enforcement.
The individuals, identified as Md Ashraful Haq, Md Kalu, and Md Eashraful, hail from Bangladesh's Rajshahi district. Police action followed specific intelligence regarding the presence of unauthorized Bangladeshi nationals, leading to their detention along with one Indian suspect.
Investigations revealed that the detained were working under a local carpenter, Matiur Rahaman, who has also been taken into custody. The three admitted to crossing into India without the required documents, spotlighting issues of illegal migration for employment purposes.
