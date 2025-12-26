Left Menu

Colleague arrested for killing staff nurse in Bengaluru

As she started insisting on marrying, the man allegedly hacked her to death, police said.The incident occurred at the womans rented house in Kumarswamy Layout came to light on Thursday after she did not respond to repeated calls from her family, who then alerted the landlord, police said.Mamatha and Sudhakar were in a relationship, but when she insisted on marriage, she came to know that he was already engaged.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:58 IST
Colleague arrested for killing staff nurse in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old staff nurse of a private hospital here has been allegedly murdered by her junior colleague, with whom she was in a relationship, police said on Friday.

The deceased, Mamatha, hailing from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, had been working at Jayadeva Hospital, where she entered into a relationship with her junior colleague C Sudhakar (25). As she started insisting on marrying, the man allegedly hacked her to death, police said.

The incident occurred at the woman's rented house in Kumarswamy Layout came to light on Thursday after she did not respond to repeated calls from her family, who then alerted the landlord, police said.

''Mamatha and Sudhakar were in a relationship, but when she insisted on marriage, she came to know that he was already engaged. Despite this, she continued to press him to marry her. On the day of the incident, when he visited her house, they had a heated argument over the issue,'' a senior police officer said.

In a fit of rage, Sudhakar allegedly took a kitchen knife and slit her throat, the officer said. Before fleeing the spot, he also allegedly took away her gold chain to mislead investigators into suspecting a robbery angle, he added.

''A case of murder has been registered, and the accused has been arrested,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

 India
2
Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering will be allowed

Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering wi...

 India
3
Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be frontline volunteers:CM

Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be...

 India
4
Kathmandu Mayor Balen engages in hectic political consultations aiming for national politics

Kathmandu Mayor Balen engages in hectic political consultations aiming for n...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025