Tragic Collision: Nine Killed in Bus-Truck Crash Near Hiriyur
A tragic accident near Hiriyur led to the death of at least nine people when an overspeeding truck collided with a luxury sleeper bus. The bus driver attempted to avoid the crash, but the vehicle caught fire due to the impact.
In a devastating accident near Hiriyur, at least nine people lost their lives when a private luxury sleeper bus collided with a speeding container truck early Thursday morning. According to local police, the collision caused the bus to catch fire, sealing the fate of its passengers.
The bus driver, identified as Rafiq, recounted the moments leading up to the crash, noting that he attempted to control the bus when he saw the truck approaching from the opposite direction. Despite maintaining a speed of 60-70 km/hr, he couldn't avoid the tragic accident.
The bus's cleaner, Mohammed Sadiq, also shared his harrowing experience, saying he was thrown out through the bus's glass, sustaining minor injuries. Rafiq and Sadiq are both receiving treatment for their injuries as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
