Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Nine Killed in Bus-Truck Crash Near Hiriyur

A tragic accident near Hiriyur led to the death of at least nine people when an overspeeding truck collided with a luxury sleeper bus. The bus driver attempted to avoid the crash, but the vehicle caught fire due to the impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitradurga | Updated: 25-12-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 09:48 IST
Tragic Collision: Nine Killed in Bus-Truck Crash Near Hiriyur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident near Hiriyur, at least nine people lost their lives when a private luxury sleeper bus collided with a speeding container truck early Thursday morning. According to local police, the collision caused the bus to catch fire, sealing the fate of its passengers.

The bus driver, identified as Rafiq, recounted the moments leading up to the crash, noting that he attempted to control the bus when he saw the truck approaching from the opposite direction. Despite maintaining a speed of 60-70 km/hr, he couldn't avoid the tragic accident.

The bus's cleaner, Mohammed Sadiq, also shared his harrowing experience, saying he was thrown out through the bus's glass, sustaining minor injuries. Rafiq and Sadiq are both receiving treatment for their injuries as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025