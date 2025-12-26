DIARY-Political and General News Events from December 26

Dec 26 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is ‌filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------- SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28

KOSOVO - Kosovar Assembly Election. MYANMAR - First phase of Myanmar general election. CONAKRY - Guinea will hold its first presidential election ⁠since a coup in 2021, which allowed coup leader Mamady Doumbouya to seize power.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African Presidency election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 29 WASHINGTON DC, United States - Israeli Prime ​Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on December 29 to discuss the next ‍steps of the Gaza ceasefire, an Israeli government spokesperson said on December 8th.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

AMMAN - EU-Jordan summit. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 11

** MYANMAR - Second phase of Myanmar general election - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 15

UGANDA - Ugandan National Assembly Election. UGANDA - Ugandan Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18 PORTUGAL - Portugal ⁠holds presidential ‌election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 19 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup ⁠meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25 ** MYANMAR - Myanmar to hold third phase of election ‍voting - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

ATHENS - Greece hosts energy summit in Athens. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign ​Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

COSTA RICA - Costa Rican Presidency Election. COSTA RICA – Costa Rican Legislative Assembly ⁠Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2

OSLO - Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt to speak at conference about Arctic affairs. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8 TOKYO - President of ⁠the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan will visit Japan. (To Feb 10) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

BANGLADESH - Bangladeshi National Parliament Election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY ⁠17 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22 LAOS - Laotian National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS – EU ⁠Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY ‌24 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will ⁠file a story based on the event.

