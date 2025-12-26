DIARY-Political and General News Events from December 26
- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 11 ** MYANMAR - Second phase of Myanmar general election - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 15 UGANDA - Ugandan National Assembly Election.
KOSOVO - Kosovar Assembly Election. MYANMAR - First phase of Myanmar general election. CONAKRY - Guinea will hold its first presidential election since a coup in 2021, which allowed coup leader Mamady Doumbouya to seize power.
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African Presidency election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election.
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 29 WASHINGTON DC, United States - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on December 29 to discuss the next steps of the Gaza ceasefire, an Israeli government spokesperson said on December 8th.
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 8
AMMAN - EU-Jordan summit. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 11
UGANDA - Ugandan National Assembly Election. UGANDA - Ugandan Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JANUARY 18 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JANUARY 19 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 20
BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, JANUARY 25 ** MYANMAR - Myanmar to hold third phase of election voting - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JANUARY 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 29
ATHENS - Greece hosts energy summit in Athens. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1
COSTA RICA - Costa Rican Presidency Election. COSTA RICA – Costa Rican Legislative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2
OSLO - Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt to speak at conference about Arctic affairs. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8 TOKYO - President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan will visit Japan. (To Feb 10) - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence)
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12
BANGLADESH - Bangladeshi National Parliament Election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16
BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22 LAOS - Laotian National Assembly Election.
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council.
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26
