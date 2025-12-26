Two brothers drown at Sitakund waterfall near Similipal in Odisha

Two brothers drowned while bathing at a waterfall near Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, police said.

The victims were identified as Satyabrata (23) and Abhishek Nayak (17) from Bhadrak district. The incident occurred at Sitakund, a popular tourist and picnic spot adjoining Similipal.

According to police, Satyabrata and Abhishek had come to Sitakund with their family for picnic. ''When the family members were busy cooking, the two siblings went to the waterbody around noon to take a bath and accidently slipped into deepwaters and drowned,'' Aditya Prasad Jena, inspector in-charge of Baripada Sadar police station, said.

After receiving information, the local fire service team reached the spot and rescued the duo. They were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent to Baripada PRM Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

