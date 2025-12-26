GCCA India–NCB Report Highlights Concrete’s Carbon Uptake at NCB Foundation Day

The GCCA India–NCB Carbon Uptake Report was released on the occasion of the 63rd Foundation Day of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB), marking an important milestone in India’s efforts to align industrial growth with climate and sustainability goals. The report release coincided with the inauguration of two advanced facilities—the Gypsum Board Testing Laboratory and the Micro-Characterisation Laboratory—at NCB.

The event was inaugurated by Ms Urmila, IES, Economic Advisor, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and Shri Mohd. Kamal Ahmad, Special Director General, Central Public Works Department (CPWD), in the presence of Dr L. P. Singh, Director General, NCB, along with senior officials, industry representatives and technical experts.

Strengthening Quality and Standardisation in Construction Materials

The newly established Gypsum Board Testing Laboratory has been set up to address the growing quality assurance and standardisation requirements of the gypsum board industry in India. The inauguration gains significance in light of the Gypsum-Based Building Materials (Quality Control) Order, 2024, notified by DPIIT, which mandates strict compliance with quality norms to ensure safety, durability and performance in construction applications.

The Micro-Characterisation Laboratory, equipped with state-of-the-art analytical tools, will enable advanced investigation of cementitious and construction materials at the micro and nano scale. This facility is expected to support high-end research in material science, durability studies, failure analysis and innovation in sustainable construction materials.

NCB’s Role in Supporting Sustainable Construction

Addressing the gathering, Ms Urmila lauded NCB’s sustained contributions in research, technology development, quality assurance and capacity building. She noted that NCB’s work has played a crucial role in supporting the evolving needs of India’s cement and construction sectors, particularly as the industry adapts to higher sustainability and regulatory standards.

Shri Mohd. Kamal Ahmad, Special DG, CPWD, complimented NCB for its continued support to sustainable construction practices through research-driven solutions. He emphasised that such institutional capabilities are vital for meeting India’s infrastructure demands while reducing environmental impact.

Carbon Uptake by Concrete: Key Findings

The GCCA India–NCB report on “Carbon Uptake by Concrete” focuses on assessing the extent to which concrete absorbs carbon dioxide over its life cycle through the natural process of carbonation, in the Indian context. The study is a collaborative effort between NCB and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) India, and is based on the Tier-I methodology developed by the IVL Swedish Environment Research Institute.

The report notes that the cement industry accounts for nearly 7 per cent of global anthropogenic CO₂ emissions, largely due to process-related emissions from limestone calcination, making it a hard-to-abate sector. However, it also highlights that concrete structures gradually reabsorb a portion of the emitted CO₂ over time, partially offsetting these emissions.

Implications for Climate Reporting and Policy

The report outlines future actions aimed at improving the robustness of data, refining estimation methodologies and strengthening India-specific assessments of carbon uptake by concrete. Importantly, it proposes the integration of carbon uptake estimates into national sustainability and climate reporting frameworks.

The study will be submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for consideration of recognizing concrete carbonation as a carbon sink in India’s National Communications (NATCOM) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

By providing a scientific basis for accounting carbon uptake, the report supports informed policymaking and reinforces India’s commitment to climate transparency, sustainable industrial practices and evidence-based environmental governance.

Tags:NCB, GCCA India, Carbon Uptake by Concrete, Cement Industry, Sustainable Construction, Climate Change, UNFCCC, MoEFCC, DPIIT, CPWD, Building Materials, Carbonation, Net Zero