Tragedy in Tallewal: Mystery Surrounding Ludhiana Residents’ Deaths

A tragic incident unfolded in Barnala district as two Ludhiana locals were found dead in a house owned by non-resident Indians on Friday, police reported.

The deceased, identified as Parvinder Singh (30) from Machhiwara and Baljeet Kaur (25) from Jagraon, were found in a Tallewal village residence. The woman lay on a bed while the man was reportedly hanging from a ceiling fan. Both were unmarried, according to authorities.

Upon receiving the distress call, a police team arrived on the scene, sealed the room, and summoned a forensic team to collect evidence. Initial investigations have revealed that Parvinder Singh learned about the property through an acquaintance of the owner. Statements from family members are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation, and the bodies were sent to Barnala civil hospital for autopsies.

(With inputs from agencies.)