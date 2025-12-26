Left Menu

Tragedy in Tallewal: Mystery Surrounding Ludhiana Residents’ Deaths

Two Ludhiana residents were discovered deceased in an NRI-owned house in Barnala district. Parvinder Singh (30) and Baljeet Kaur (25) were found under suspicious circumstances. Police are investigating the case, and initial inquiries suggest Parvinder knew of the house through its owner’s acquaintance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barnala | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:27 IST
Tragedy in Tallewal: Mystery Surrounding Ludhiana Residents’ Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Barnala district as two Ludhiana locals were found dead in a house owned by non-resident Indians on Friday, police reported.

The deceased, identified as Parvinder Singh (30) from Machhiwara and Baljeet Kaur (25) from Jagraon, were found in a Tallewal village residence. The woman lay on a bed while the man was reportedly hanging from a ceiling fan. Both were unmarried, according to authorities.

Upon receiving the distress call, a police team arrived on the scene, sealed the room, and summoned a forensic team to collect evidence. Initial investigations have revealed that Parvinder Singh learned about the property through an acquaintance of the owner. Statements from family members are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation, and the bodies were sent to Barnala civil hospital for autopsies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global
2
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
3
Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

 Global
4
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025