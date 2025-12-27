Left Menu

U.S. Judge Blocks Deportation of Anti-Disinformation Advocate Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

A U.S. judge temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to deport British anti-disinformation campaigner Imran Ahmed, who is a U.S. green card holder. Ahmed, targeted by visa bans due to online censorship claims, filed a lawsuit arguing rights violations. The case reflects broader tensions between U.S. policy and European governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 00:44 IST
A U.S. judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration's attempt to deport British anti-disinformation campaigner Imran Ahmed, citing ongoing legal processes. Ahmed, a U.S. permanent resident, faces visa bans imposed by Washington over alleged censorship activities.

The case has sparked a diplomatic outcry from European governments, who argue the monitoring efforts by Ahmed's group make the internet safer by highlighting misinformation and pressuring tech companies to address harmful content. Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, fears deportation would separate him from his American family.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick issued a temporary restraining order, ensuring Ahmed remains in the U.S. until his legal challenge is heard. The Trump administration's actions highlight tensions between U.S. regulations and international perspectives on digital governance.

