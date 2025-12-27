Chowka Police Station: A Beacon of Excellence in Law Enforcement

Chowka police station, located in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, has achieved remarkable recognition by being named the best in the state and securing fourth place nationwide. This accolade is part of the Union Home Ministry's annual assessment of police station performance across India, as announced by a district officer on Saturday.

The evaluation process conducted by the Union Home Ministry involves detailed inspections and ratings of police stations across the country. These assessments take into account various factors such as crime management, infrastructure, and feedback from the public, as highlighted by Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat.

Chowka police station's notable performance in the survey underscores its commitment to the principle of 'Seva hi Lakshya' or 'Service is Target,' reflecting the dedication and discipline of the Seraikela-Kharswan district police force. The accomplishment was celebrated by the SP, who acknowledged the efforts of former Officer-in-Charge Bajrang Mahato and the entire personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)