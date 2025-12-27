Left Menu

Chowka Police Station: A Beacon of Excellence in Law Enforcement

Chowka police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district has been ranked the best in the state and fourth in India. This recognition comes from the Union Home Ministry's annual survey evaluating police stations based on diverse performance metrics including crime management, infrastructure, and citizen feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:31 IST
Chowka Police Station: A Beacon of Excellence in Law Enforcement
  • Country:
  • India

Chowka police station, located in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, has achieved remarkable recognition by being named the best in the state and securing fourth place nationwide. This accolade is part of the Union Home Ministry's annual assessment of police station performance across India, as announced by a district officer on Saturday.

The evaluation process conducted by the Union Home Ministry involves detailed inspections and ratings of police stations across the country. These assessments take into account various factors such as crime management, infrastructure, and feedback from the public, as highlighted by Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat.

Chowka police station's notable performance in the survey underscores its commitment to the principle of 'Seva hi Lakshya' or 'Service is Target,' reflecting the dedication and discipline of the Seraikela-Kharswan district police force. The accomplishment was celebrated by the SP, who acknowledged the efforts of former Officer-in-Charge Bajrang Mahato and the entire personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Police Conference Focuses on Tech-Driven Crime Prevention

Uttar Pradesh Police Conference Focuses on Tech-Driven Crime Prevention

 India
2
Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

 India
3
MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

 India
4
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025