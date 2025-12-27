Left Menu

Tragic Episode: Restaurant Owner Killed Over Liquor Denial

In Latur, Maharashtra, a restaurant owner was beaten to death after refusing to serve liquor and cigarettes to three individuals. The incident occurred at BN Bar and Restaurant. The assailants also injured an employee, stole money and liquor, but were soon apprehended by police using CCTV evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Latur district, a restaurant owner was brutally murdered after denying three individuals liquor and cigarettes, according to reports from local police.

The attack unfolded at BN Bar and Restaurant in Chakur's Naigaon area around midnight on Friday. Owner Gajanan Namdev Kasle faced a violent assault when he refused the group's demands.

The attackers not only killed Kasle but also injured an employee, Ajay Bharat More. They fled with liquor and cash totaling Rs 15,000. Police apprehended the suspects using CCTV footage and arrested them in Nanded's Loha tehsil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

