Tragic Episode: Restaurant Owner Killed Over Liquor Denial

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Latur district, a restaurant owner was brutally murdered after denying three individuals liquor and cigarettes, according to reports from local police.

The attack unfolded at BN Bar and Restaurant in Chakur's Naigaon area around midnight on Friday. Owner Gajanan Namdev Kasle faced a violent assault when he refused the group's demands.

The attackers not only killed Kasle but also injured an employee, Ajay Bharat More. They fled with liquor and cash totaling Rs 15,000. Police apprehended the suspects using CCTV footage and arrested them in Nanded's Loha tehsil.

(With inputs from agencies.)