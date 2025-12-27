Tragic Episode: Restaurant Owner Killed Over Liquor Denial
In Latur, Maharashtra, a restaurant owner was beaten to death after refusing to serve liquor and cigarettes to three individuals. The incident occurred at BN Bar and Restaurant. The assailants also injured an employee, stole money and liquor, but were soon apprehended by police using CCTV evidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Latur district, a restaurant owner was brutally murdered after denying three individuals liquor and cigarettes, according to reports from local police.
The attack unfolded at BN Bar and Restaurant in Chakur's Naigaon area around midnight on Friday. Owner Gajanan Namdev Kasle faced a violent assault when he refused the group's demands.
The attackers not only killed Kasle but also injured an employee, Ajay Bharat More. They fled with liquor and cash totaling Rs 15,000. Police apprehended the suspects using CCTV footage and arrested them in Nanded's Loha tehsil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kyiv Reels Under Russian Drone and Missile Assault
Scandal in Jabalpur: University Clerks Arrested in Job Scam Assault
Kyiv Targeted: Intensified Russian Missile Assault Ahead of Crucial U.S. Meeting
CBI files chargesheet against 4 Punjab Police officers in colonel assault case
Kashmiri shawl seller assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans in Uttarakhand's Kashipur