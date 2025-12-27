Left Menu

Ambulance Workers' Stand: A Fight for Fair Wages in Shimla

Ambulance services across the state were halted due to a strike by the 108 and 102 Ambulance Workers' Union demanding fair wages and adherence to labor laws. The strike highlights the alleged exploitation and harassment of workers under the Medswan Foundation. The union threatens escalation if demands are not met.

Statewide ambulance services were disrupted on Saturday due to a strike by ambulance workers demanding an increase in minimum wage and adherence to labor laws.

The 48-hour demonstration was organized by the 108 and 102 Ambulance Workers' Union under the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) banner.

In Shimla, protesters gathered outside the DC office, calling for the proper implementation of wage laws and an end to worker harassment.

CITU State President Vijender Mehra accused the Medswan Foundation of exploiting hundreds of their employees, who operate under the National Health Mission.

Mehra revealed that workers endure 12-hour shifts without overtime pay, despite directives from legal authorities demanding improved conditions.

Workers voicing concerns reportedly face mental harassment, transfers, forced resignations, or prolonged off-duty periods without justification.

Serious issues, such as irregularities in EPF and ESI deductions resulting in a monthly financial loss to employees, have also been reported.

The union has warned that a larger strike is imminent unless their conditions are addressed.

