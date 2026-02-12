Zelenskiy criticises IOC for disqualifying skeleton racer Heraskevych
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday criticised the International Olympic Committee's decision to disqualify skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, saying it contradicted the spirit of the Games.
"Sport shouldn't mean amnesia, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into the hands of aggressors," he wrote on X.
"Unfortunately, the decision of the International Olympic Committee to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych says otherwise," Zelenskiy said, adding the athlete's helmet bearing images of Ukrainian athletes killed in the war was a reminder of Russian aggression. "No rule has been broken."
