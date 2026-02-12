Zelenskiy criticises IOC for disqualifying skeleton racer Heraskevych

​Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌on Thursday ​criticised the International Olympic Committee's decision ‌to disqualify skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, saying it contradicted the spirit ‌of the Games.

"Sport shouldn't mean ‌amnesia, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into ⁠the ​hands ⁠of aggressors," he wrote on X.

"Unfortunately, ⁠the decision of the International Olympic ​Committee to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton ⁠racer Vladyslav Heraskevych says otherwise," Zelenskiy ⁠said, ​adding the athlete's helmet bearing images of Ukrainian athletes ⁠killed in the war was a ⁠reminder ⁠of Russian aggression. "No rule has been broken."

