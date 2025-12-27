Left Menu

Urgent Call for New Police Station to Boost Safety in Kharar

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang advocates for a new police station in Kharar's Sector-125, citing increased population and law-and-order challenges. With an estimated 60,000 residents, current facilities struggle to provide timely responses. Kang emphasizes the need for proactive steps to ensure public safety in this rapidly urbanizing area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:04 IST
Urgent Call for New Police Station to Boost Safety in Kharar
Malvinder Singh Kang
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang has made a pressing appeal to the Punjab DGP to establish a new police station in Sector-125, Kharar. This comes in response to rising concerns over public safety and law-and-order issues driven by rapid population growth.

In a letter to DGP Gaurav Yadav, Kang highlighted the significant increase in the area's population, currently estimated at around 60,000, and the difficulties faced by existing policing services due to the nearly 10 km distance from the Kharar police station.

The call for enhanced policing infrastructure seeks to address delays in emergency responses, improve resident safety, and strengthen law enforcement in the face of urban expansion. Kang assured that public safety remains a top priority for the Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case

Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Li...

 India
2
Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

 Global
3
Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine

Putin's Strategic Command Visit: Russian Advances in Ukraine

 Russia
4
Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025