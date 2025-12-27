Urgent Call for New Police Station to Boost Safety in Kharar

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang has made a pressing appeal to the Punjab DGP to establish a new police station in Sector-125, Kharar. This comes in response to rising concerns over public safety and law-and-order issues driven by rapid population growth.

In a letter to DGP Gaurav Yadav, Kang highlighted the significant increase in the area's population, currently estimated at around 60,000, and the difficulties faced by existing policing services due to the nearly 10 km distance from the Kharar police station.

The call for enhanced policing infrastructure seeks to address delays in emergency responses, improve resident safety, and strengthen law enforcement in the face of urban expansion. Kang assured that public safety remains a top priority for the Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)