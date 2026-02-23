Left Menu

TMC's Sagarika Ghose Criticizes Delhi CM on Law and Order Concerns

TMC leader Sagarika Ghose criticized Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for commenting on West Bengal's law and order situation. She urged Gupta to focus on Delhi's issues, citing crime incidents and pollution. Gupta, while in Kolkata, commented on women's safety and criticized West Bengal's government for inadequate responses to crimes.

TMC leader Sagarika Ghose launched a scathing remark against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging her to address the pressing issues in Delhi instead of commenting on West Bengal's safety. Ghose highlighted Delhi's recent blast and rampant crimes as matters requiring immediate attention.

In a video statement, Ghose accused Gupta of shirking responsibilities in her jurisdiction by pointing out that Delhi has been plagued by heinous crimes, such as a horrifying murder case in Sarita Vihar. Ghose also noted Delhi's alarming pollution levels and criticized Gupta's administration for failing to protect its citizens, particularly women.

Rekha Gupta's comments in Kolkata sparked the backlash, where she raised concerns over women's safety in Bengal. Ghose countered this by stressing the need for Gupta to focus on effective governance in Delhi, a city dealing with significant safety and environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

